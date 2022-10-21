Man arrested in Aurora's Centretech neighborhood following homicide

AURORA, Colo. — A dispute between an employer and former employee in central Aurora Thursday night ended with a shooting and one man dead.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a person trespassing along the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway outside a business. As officers drove to the location, the 911 caller reported somebody was shooting on the property.

When police arrived at the scene, they determined the shooting stemmed from a dispute between a former employee and an employer.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died of his injuries. It's not clear if he was the former employee or the employer.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 21, 8am

Additional officers arrived at the scene to help set up a perimeter and search for the suspect, who had fled after the shooting, police said.

Officers and SWAT later found and stopped the suspect in a car. He was the passenger and was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, of Aurora. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and can remain anonymous.

Multiple resources and agencies helped search for the suspect, including Aurora SWAT, APD K9 officers, APD fugitive team, and a Denver Police Department helicopter.