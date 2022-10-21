Man arrested in Aurora's Centretech neighborhood following homicide

AURORA, Colo. — A dispute between an employer and former employee in central Aurora Thursday night ended with a shooting and one man dead.
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a person trespassing along the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway outside a business. As officers drove to the location, the 911 caller reported somebody was shooting on the property.
When police arrived at the scene, they determined the shooting stemmed from a dispute between a former employee and an employer.
The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died of his injuries. It's not clear if he was the former employee or the employer.
Additional officers arrived at the scene to help set up a perimeter and search for the suspect, who had fled after the shooting, police said.
Officers and SWAT later found and stopped the suspect in a car. He was the passenger and was arrested.
The suspect has been identified as Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, of Aurora. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and can remain anonymous.
Multiple resources and agencies helped search for the suspect, including Aurora SWAT, APD K9 officers, APD fugitive team, and a Denver Police Department helicopter.