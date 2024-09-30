Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in alley behind Loveland needle exchange facility

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the alley behind a Loveland needle exchange facility.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of North Lincoln Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 23. The 911 caller told the dispatcher that there was a dispute between a man and a woman, and the two went off in different directions.

Loveland PD said an officer in the area was flagged down and told a woman had been stabbed. The officer rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Investigators learned that the altercation happened in the alley behind Peer Connect, a needle exchange facility. Loveland PD said the man and woman knew each other and were known by staff at the facility.

Authorities identified the man as Charles Walley, 48, of Loveland. He was arrested on Sunday for assault in the second degree.

Loveland PD said an officer was responding to another call on a bike trail when they recognized Walley.

“I am happy this suspect was taken into custody without incident and appreciative of the situational awareness skills of our officers. I am also thankful for the unwavering support from our community," said Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran in a statement.