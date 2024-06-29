Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly sparking Weld County house fire that killed family dog

Posted at 9:11 PM, Jun 28, 2024

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested for allegedly sparking a house fire in Weld County that killed a family dog.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a fire at a home in the 3900 block of Cheyenne Drive in unincorporated Evans around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire but managed to escape before "being more seriously injured," the sheriff's office said. A dog, however, was unable to escape and died.

Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally.

Shaun Decker, 43, was arrested for first-degree arson, three counts of criminal attempt to commit a Class 2 felony and aggravated animal cruelty. He is being held in the Weld County Jail on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

