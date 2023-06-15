Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly performing sexual acts while looking through windows at Vail apartment complex

VAIL, Colo. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly performing sexual acts while looking through windows at a Vail apartment complex.

The Vail Police Department received reports of a man peeping into windows on June 8 and June 11. Both incidents were reported at the Timber Ridge Apartments, located at 1280 North Frontage Road.

Officers on Monday arrested Joshua Stewart Cosgrove, 31, in connection to the incidents. He was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, according to Vail police.

Anyone with information about the case or potentially related incidents is asked to call Vail PD at 970-479-2201.

