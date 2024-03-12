Man arrested for allegedly driving recklessly in Edwards, firing shots out of vehicle

EDWARDS, Colo. — A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving recklessly in Edwards and firing shots out of his vehicle.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a report of gunshots in the area of Lake Creek Village and Brett Ranch around 9 p.m.

Residents captured video of a reckless driver with "gunshots clearly heard," according to the sheriff's office. Around 10:30 p.m., deputies spotted the driver shooting rounds into the air from his vehicle. Authorities stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, identified as Edwin Raul Castillo Torres.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found several open alcohol containers and a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen out of Mesa County, according to the sheriff's office.

Castillo Torres was arrested on multiple charges, including prohibited use of a weapon - drunk with gun, prohibited use of a weapon - reckless with gun, driving under the influence and possession of a defaced firearm.