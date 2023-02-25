Man arrested after woman found dead inside Pueblo home

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested after a woman was found dead inside a home in Pueblo Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman inside a home. A man was contacted at the scene and taken into custody without incident, according Pueblo police.

Officers are investigating the victim's death as a homicide. Her identity and cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office at a later time.

The department did not release the suspect's identity.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at 719-240-134. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or through their website.