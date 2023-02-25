Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested after woman found dead inside Pueblo home

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 10:15 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 00:15:04-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested after a woman was found dead inside a home in Pueblo Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman inside a home. A man was contacted at the scene and taken into custody without incident, according Pueblo police.

Officers are investigating the victim's death as a homicide. Her identity and cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office at a later time.

The department did not release the suspect's identity.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at 719-240-134. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or through their website.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here