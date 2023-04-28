Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in the face, series of crimes in Denver metro

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been formally charged after a series of alleged crimes, including shooting a woman in the face, across Lakewood, Denver and Littleton earlier this month.

Matthew Erik Lowderback, 34, was charged on Thursday with 12 counts in connection with the crimes, which spanned from April 9 into April 10, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. The charges include attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, three counts of menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and two crime of violence sentence enhancers.

The charges stem from multiple incidents, the first of which happened around 10 p.m. on April 9.

That evening, officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to a report of a shooting along the 1600 block of Pierson Street. Witnesses had reported hearing a man and woman arguing, then a single gunshot. The witnesses told police they saw a woman who appeared to have a gunshot wound on her face. A man said he was taking her to the hospital and they did not need help, the witnesses later told authorities.

They left the scene in a black Jaguar SUV.

Officers attempted to stop the car after it reached 110 mph around W. Colfax Avenue and Oak Street and ran a red light, the district attorney's office said. The officers determined that pursuing the car could cause a danger to the public, so they ended the pursuit.

Shortly after this, a 29-year-old woman covered in blood was found outside an ambulance bay at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Medical Center in Denver, the district attorney's office said. She was transferred to Denver Health for treatment. She had a gunshot wound on her chin.

During the subsequent investigation, authorities learned that the man accused of shooting her was Lowderback. In addition to the shooting, Lowderback was accused of stealing the Jaguar, which belonged to the woman.

At the time, he was a fugitive for second-degree assault and strangulation in Weld County: On May 22, 2022, he had allegedly assaulted a person and stole their car in Mead.

The day after the shooting, April 10, officers with the Denver Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a person with a gun. That individual was identified as Lowderback and the responding officers were informed of the warrant out of Weld County and shooting the day prior, the district attorney's office said.

When officers arrived, they saw Lowderback in the passenger seat of a Honda CRV. It's not clear who the driver was.

Officers were able to stop the car at S. Lowell Boulevard and W. Bowles Avenue, and Lowderback ran from the car southwest on W. Bowles Avenue and into Clement Park. Officers saw that he had a handgun, the district attorney's office said.

In an attempt to take him into custody, officers fired less-lethal rounds at him, but he continued to run away from them.

"Lowderback is accused of pointing his black handgun at DPD officers during the pursuit," the district attorney's office said. "Officers then fired multiple rounds at Lowderback, causing him to fall to the ground. Officers then placed him in custody, and he was transferred to Littleton Hospital for emergency medical treatment."

He was released from the hospital on April 20 and was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

He appeared before the First Judicial District Court the following day and received a $1 million cash only bond.