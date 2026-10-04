Man arrested after shooting minor during reported Lafayette attempted home break-in

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A man has been arrested after investigators say he shot a minor during a reported attempted home break-in in Lafayette.

The incident happened Thursday night on Sidon Circle near W. South Boulder Road and Couresty Road. Police responded to the home after dispatch was contacted multiple times about a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found someone was shot.

Officers learned a man living in one of the units on Sidon Circle was alarmed by someone allegedly trying to break into his home. They say he grabbed a firearm and shot someone.

Investigators learned the person shot is a male minor. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life threatening.

The resident remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, authorities say.

A search warrant was executed at the home, authorities said on Saturday. They say information and evidence, including video recordings and witness statements, was reviewed.

Robert Loesch, 52, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, criminal attempt and first-degree assault.

Police have not yet released additional details in the investigation.