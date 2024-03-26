Man arrested after fatal stabbing at Greeley laundromat Sunday night

GREELEY, Colo. — One person was arrested after police responded to a fatal stabbing at a Greeley self-service laundromat on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance at Coin Laundry at 1800 Greeley Mall. The department said as officers were en route, they learned that two men had been arguing and one was on the ground. Just a few seconds later, they learned the man on the ground had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man with multiple stab wounds outside the business, the department said. Medics were called and the officers began life-saving measures. The man was then transported to a hospital, where he died. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release his identity.

Officers at the scene continued to investigate. While they were there, the suspect in the stabbing — identified as Michael Vergara, 40 — called 911 and reported the incident, the department said. The police spoke with him over the phone for some time before they found him inside a car parked along the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue in Greeley, about one mile north of the Coin Laundry, the police department said.

Police took Vergara into custody without incident. He was brought to the Weld County Jail and booked on a charge of first-degree murder.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Eliabeth Finch at 970-350-9682 or Elizabeth.Finch@GreeleyPD.com.