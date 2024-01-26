Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, fleeing from authorities into Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and drove it into Rocky Mountain National Park while fleeing from authorities.

Around 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, multiple people reported an allegedly drunk driver traveling erratically along U.S. Highway 36 headed toward Estes Park. The reports described the vehicle as a GMC Yukon. Callers said the driver was swerving, passing illegally and did not have its headlights on.

An officer with the Estes Park Police Department, as well as a deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff's Officer, located the vehicle just outside of town and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over. The authorities followed the driver into Rocky Mountain National Park. With help from park rangers, law enforcement stopped the vehicle with a precision immobilization technique maneuver and the driver was taken into custody.

He was identified as Damien Martinez, 21.

When law enforcement searched the vehicle, they found suspected narcotics. They also determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Martinez was arrested on the following charges:



Second-degree motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Unlawful possession of Schedule I/II drug - methamphetamine

Unlawful possession of fentanyl

Reckless driving

Drove motor vehicle when license under restraint

Drove motor vehicle when under the influence of drugs