Man arrested after allegedly driving through Berthoud Pass closure

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested after he allegedly drove through the Berthoud Pass closure and crashed into a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) plow following a pursuit Thursday.

A sergeant was in a sheriff's office vehicle blocking Highway 40 at Mary Jane Road in Winter Park around 12:06 p.m.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, a silver Jeep Cherokee drove past the sergeant, heading eastbound on Highway 40. The sergeant tried to pull over the Jeep, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

The sheriff's office said the sergeant stopped pursuing the Jeep at the top of Berthoud Pass and notified surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout.

A short time later, the agency was notified that the Jeep was involved in a crash on Highway 40 roughly five miles east of the Berthoud Pass Summit at Mile Post 247. The driver — identified as Randy Calvin, 33 — ran away but was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said Calvin collided with a CDOT plow that was trying to shield other vehicles.

“All too common in today’s society, the rule of law is questioned, which ultimately puts our communities at risk from those who choose to put their own agendas at the forefront over the safety of other citizens. This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Grand County, where will continue to enforce the law and arrest those that violate it," Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement.

Calvin was booked into the Grand County Jail for traffic charges as well as an outstanding felony arrest warrant for a parole violation, the sheriff's office said.