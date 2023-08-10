Watch Now
Man allegedly tried to murder his roommate, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says

Posted at 9:22 PM, Aug 09, 2023
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies arrested a man who allegedly tried to murder his roommate Tuesday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced.

Authorities were dispatched to the 7300 block of South Alkire Street around 9:45 p.m. after a man called 911 and said he had been shot multiple times in his apartment.

Deputies arrived and found the man, who was still in his apartment, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is stable, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators identified 36-year-old Ryan Moore, the victim's roommate, as the suspect. He was arrested and is being held for:

  • Attempted first-degree murder, after deliberation
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder, extreme indifference
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible.

