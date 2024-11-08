Man allegedly talked about 'taking care' of victim before reportedly attacking him with hatchet in JeffCo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attacked another man with a hatchet inside a Jefferson County home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said deputies were called out to a disturbance at a home in the 3400 block of Burnham Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, a neighbor called 911 after an interaction with a man later identified as 35-year-old Bradley Lindsey. JCSO said Lindsey was walking down the street when he reportedly told the neighbor to "call the police if they heard gunshots." The alarmed neighbor immediately called authorities.

Deputies arrived and found Lindsey covered in blood, as well as an injured 61-year-old man who needed medical attention. The sheriff's office said Lindsey allegedly attacked the man with a hatchet.

According to the JCSO, the 74-year-old homeowner said he did not know Lindsey but let him inside when he knocked on the door. During a conversation, Lindsey allegedly made remarks about "taking care" of the 61-year-old man.

The 61-year-old man has lived with the 74-year-old homeowner for several years as a tenant, according to the sheriff's office. JCSO said the homeowner is currently in the process of legally evicting the 61-year-old tenant.

The sheriff's office did not detail the relationship between Lindsey and the victim, if any.

The 61-year-old man was treated at the hospital for serious injuries and later released. Lindsey was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.