Man allegedly impersonated a search and rescue official, assaulted woman

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly impersonated a search and rescue official and assaulted a woman in unincorporated Boulder County last month.

The incident happened on July 25 in the area of Caribou Road and Forest Service Road 505 in unincorporated Boulder County, outside of Nederland, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was hiking when she was contacted by a man who was driving what she described as a "search and rescue" vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The man offered her a ride to a different trail in the area.

According to the sheriff's office, the man sexually and physically assaulted the victim. She was able to escape and immediately called authorities, the sheriff's office said.

The victim described the suspect as a bald white man in his 50s with a mostly gray beard. He was wearing green collard shirt that was styled to look like a search and rescue uniform shirt, the sheriff's office said. The victim thought the man was part of an official search and rescue organization.

Investigators identified the suspect as William Tidwell, 50, of Northglenn.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The Idaho Springs Police Department arrested Tidwell on Monday. He is being held at the Boulder County Jail for unlawful sexual contact by force, second-degree assault and impersonation of a public servant.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and witnesses, both in and outside of Boulder County. Anyone with information can contact Detective Garrett Eastman at 303-441-3633 or via email at geastman@bouldercounty.gov.