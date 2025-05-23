Man accused of sexual assault arrested after hours-long standoff in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of sexual assault was arrested Wednesday after an hours-long standoff at a Grand County mobile home park.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said it learned of a sexual assault in progress at the Granby Jones Mobile Home Park in unincorporated Grand County around 4:49 p.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement arrived and made contact with the woman as she ran from the mobile home. Deputies then tried to contact the man inside, who was believed to be the sole occupant.

According to the sheriff's office, as authorities tried to contact the man, two deputies reported that the man had pulled out a firearm or "other simulated weapon." Deputies established a perimeter around the mobile home and called for backup, which included the Middle Park Emergency Response Team (ERT), comprised of members of nearby law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement began negotiating with the man while also evacuating nearby mobile homes. A Code Red emergency alert was sent to the surrounding area ordering neighbors to shelter in place.

The sheriff's office said the standoff lasted several hours. Deputies used "various less lethal tactics to encourage voluntary compliance," according to GCSO.

During the standoff, deputies obtained a search warrant for the home as well as an arrest warrant for the man, identified as 55-year-old Louis Armstrong of the Granby area.

Just before 11 p.m., Armstrong exited the mobile home and was taken into custody. He was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene before being taken to the Grand County Jail.

GCSO said Armstrong was arrested for sexual assault and false imprisonment, with additional charges being reviewed. He is being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

In a statement, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said, “We recognize that the timing of this incident occurred as many people were attempting to get home and enjoy the evening. Unfortunately, this is an example of how the decisions of one person can impact many in our community. Our ultimate goal is to always ensure the safety of everyone and we greatly appreciated your patience, understanding and support.”