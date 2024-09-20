Man accused of robbing Edgewater bank arrested after police pursuit through Castle Rock

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A man accused of robbing an Edgewater bank was arrested following a police pursuit through Castle Rock Friday.

The Edgewater Police Department said the incident happened around 10:10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank, located at 1709 Sheridan Boulevard in Edgewater.

According to Edgewater police, a man walked into the bank and passed a note to an employee indicating it was a robbery. The employee handed over an "undetermined amount" of money, and the man ran out of the bank to a vehicle, police said.

Officers tracked the vehicle into Denver before it took off on southbound Highway 25. Following a "brief pursuit" through Castle Rock, officers stopped the vehicle and took the man — later identified as 30-year-old Darren Fowlkes — into custody.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Fowlkes was booked into jail for robbery. Edgewater PD said additional charges are possible based on the pursuit.