Man accused of killing two people on UCCS campus to be evaluated by state psychologist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nicholas Jordan, the 25-year-old man accused of killing two people on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs grounds, appeared in court for a status hearing Monday.

Jordan will have a psychologist from a state hospital evaluate his competency.

The March 27 preliminary hearing is postponed until Judge David Shakes deems Jordan competent to stand trial.

The order has been put in for a psychologist to evaluate Jordan. There will be a 90-day review period. April 12 is the review date for Jordan's competency ruling.

BACKGROUND

Jordan was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department on Feb. 19, three days after he allegedly shot and killed one of his roommates and another person at UCCS student housing. Springs police found him in a vehicle about three miles west of campus following the Feb. 16 incident with a handgun and loaded AK-47.

Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, were found dead with at least one gunshot wound each just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 16 by UCCS campus police. Knopp was identified as Jordan's roommate and the two had had a previous argument, in which Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp in a altercation over taking out the trash.

