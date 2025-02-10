Man accused of fatally stabbing 2 people in Denver within 5 hours pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

DENVER — The man accused of fatally stabbing two people in Denver within five hours in September 2023 has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder charges.

Vinchenzo Brian Moscoso, 31, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation. On Monday in Denver District Court, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to both counts, according to court documents. He will be evaluated and those findings will be presented to the court at a later date.

The crimes happened on Sept. 14, 2023 along N. Federal Boulevard. Around 5:10 a.m. that day, Moscoso allegedly stabbed a person on a RTD bus near W. 32nd Avenue and N. Federal Boulevard, near Highland Park. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had multiple stab wounds to his neck. He was transported to a hospital, where he died. Police later said the attack appeared to have been unprovoked.

Denver7

The suspect fled the scene, police said at the time.

At 9:50 a.m., less than five hours later,Denver police responded to another stabbing, this time at W. 50th Avenue and N. Federal Boulevard. This is just under two miles north of the first incident. In the area of this second stabbing, police found an injured woman, who died at the scene. Witnesses saw a suspect standing near her and described him to police.

Denver Denver PD: Suspect fatally stabbed man on RTD bus, killed woman hours later Sydney Isenberg

Denver police found a man matching the suspect's description along the 5500 block of N. Lowell Boulevard and arrested him. He was found with blood on his hands and a bloody knife. He was identified as Moscoso.

Moscoso had a "lengthy criminal history including weapons offenses," his arrest affidavit read, and he was on parole for aggravated robbery at the time of the stabbings.

Denver7 reported on both deadly stabbings in mid-September 2023 and had a reporter at the scene, who spoke with witnesses. Watch in our video below.

Denver PD: Suspect fatally stabbed man on RTD bus in unprovoked attack, killed woman hours later

The woman was later identified by friends as Judy Corcoran, 80. She was a long-time member of the Balloon Inn's league and considered one of the best poker players in the city.

They said she had been on her morning walk, just as she had done every day before, when she was attacked.

Hear more about Judy Corcoran from some of those who knew her best in the video below.