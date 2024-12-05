Man accused of exposing himself in Loveland school bathroom while working as custodian

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland police have arrested a former school custodian after he allegedly exposed himself in a middle school bathroom, the department said Thursday.

On Tuesday, officers with the Loveland Police Department arrested 85-year-old Charles Littrell after obtaining probable cause during an investigation into an indecent exposure incident.

This came after several juveniles came forward and told police how they had seen Littrell exposing himself in a Loveland middle school bathroom while Littrell was employed by the Thompson School District as a custodian.

As of his Tuesday arrest, Littrell was not an employee with the school district.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on a charge of indecent exposure (in view of minors), which is a Class 6 felony. He is being held there on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Littrell started working with the district in December 2001. He worked at Turner Middle School, Erwin Middle School, Monroe Elementary and Stansberry Early Childhood throughout his time in the district, according to Chief Communications Officer Mike Hausmann with the school district.

The police department said that there is "potential for additional victims," so it is asking anybody who did not report similar incidents to contact authorities. They can call the Loveland Police Department tip line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.