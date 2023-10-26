Man accused of domestic violence, child abuse barricaded himself in Superior home for 12 hours

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect accused of domestic violence, child abuse and assault barricaded himself in a home in Superior Wednesday evening, and was taken into custody 12 hours later.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded to the 2300 block of Rock Creek Parkway in Superior to execute a search warrant. They were seeking Michael David Turner, 43, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in connection with an incident from Sept. 30.

The sheriff's office had learned Wednesday evening that Turner was in a residence on Rock Creek Parkway.

Deputies went to the home around 5 p.m., but Turner barricaded himself inside, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple neighbors were evacuated.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 26, 8am

Turner was arrested around 5:30 a.m. — after more than 12 hours. He was transported to a hospital to be medically cleared and was booked at the Boulder County Jail on Thursday morning.

He faces charges of second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, domestic violence, third-degree assault, violation of a mandatory protection order, menacing, two counts of child abuse, false imprisonment, obstruction of telephone services, criminal mischief and harassment.

The sheriff's office said one deputy was injured while entering the home, but was medically cleared.

Multiple other agencies were involved in this incident, including Boulder County SWAT team, Boulder Police Department SWAT team, Broomfield Police Department SWAT team, Boulder Emergency Squad, and Mountain View Fire Rescue.

No other details were immediately available.