Man accused of committing at least 11 arsons in Arvada caught on camera setting dumpster ablaze

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police said a man caught on camera setting a dumpster on fire is responsible for at least 11 other arson incidents in the city.

Police shared video of the suspect on Wednesday, hoping someone will recognize the man who they say has set at least 11 dumpsters on fire since July 23.

Most of the fires have occurred near businesses in Arvada Marketplace, located at 7490 W. 52nd Avenue, with a few near apartment buildings east of Allison Street, according to police.

In the video, the man appears to struggle to stay upright before setting a dumpster ablaze. Firefighters are then shown arriving on scene and putting the fire out.

Arvada arson suspect caught on camera

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.