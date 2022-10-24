Man accused of causing deadly crash in Denver pleads to lesser charge

DENVER — A man facing multiple counts of assault in connection with a crash he is accused of causing in a busy area of Denver that killed a man and seriously injured the man’s daughter last year pleaded guilty to lesser charges as part of a plea agreement.

Patrick Layden, 51, was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of vehicular homicide, and one count of vehicular assault in connection with the crash that killed Bradley Brubaker, 46, and injured his daughter on the afternoon of Saturday, April 10, 2021, near the intersections of 32nd Ave. and N. Lowell Blvd.

According to a probable cause statement for his arrest, Layden was driving an Acura SUV westbound on 32nd and was speeding. He allegedly passed a vehicle over a double yellow line, ran a red light at Lowell and crashed into a Subaru driven by Brubaker, who died at the scene and whose daughter was hospitalized.

The force of the crash led to seven other vehicles being damaged. The Office of the Medical Examiner found Brubaker’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries.

On Monday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced that it reached a settlement with Layden after evidence revealed he was experiencing an unforeseen medical issue and that neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor.

Layden pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving resulting in death and to one count of careless driving causing bodily injury. He was immediately sentenced and received 12-points on his driver’s license which was revoked for one year.