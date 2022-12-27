Man, 70, dies after attack outside Thirsty's Sports Pub in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police are searching for a suspect accused of launching an assault on a 70-year-old man, who ended up dying of his injuries, outside a pub on Sunday evening.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Thornton Police Department responded to Thirsty's Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Avenue. At the pub, they found a 70-year-old man who had been punched and kicked. He was seriously injured.

Police said they learned he had been attacked after backing into the suspect's car. The suspect left the scene.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 27, 11am

The man was transported to a hospital for his serious injuries. On Monday, he died.

Thornton police said they have limited information available on the suspect, but he is described as a white man standing between 5 feet and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He had long red or blonde hair and a red or blonde beard. He was last seen wearing a black and green tie-dye sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Police said they believe he left the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black, vinyl-wrapped hood and large roof rack. The car may have damage to its front.

Police ask anybody with information on this case to call detectives at 720-977-5030.