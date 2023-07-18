Man, 65, who suffers from dementia reported missing after he was last seen in Thornton, CBI says

THORNTON, Colo. – A man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and authorities are asking for your help to find him.

Hai Pham, 65, was last seen in the area of E. 103rd Ave. and Detroit Street on Monday in a silver 2021 Maza CX5 with Colorado license plate APD-J85, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials, who said Pham had packed a suitcase before driving away to Texas.

It's not currently known where the Pham might be, authorities said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities are concerned as the man suffers from dementia and may be confused about his surroundings.

He is described as an Asian man with balding black hair and brown eyes who is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and who weighs 160 pounds.

If you see him, call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at (720) 977-5150.

