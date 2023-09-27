Man, 63, accused of shooting juvenile ATV rider in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a juvenile who was riding an ATV in Pueblo West in June.

The juvenile was shot in the chest on June 18 while riding on property near the area of Platteville Boulevard and Littleton Drive. They were taken to a Denver hospital for treatment and are still recovering, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The Tenth Judicial District Attorney's Office charged John Kosovich, 63, with second-degree assault and felony menacing. He was arrested Monday and booked into the Pueblo County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

