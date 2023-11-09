Man, 41, convicted of sexually assaulting 10-year-old for more than a year

GREELEY, Colo. — A Fort Lupton man was found guilty Friday of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old for more than a year.

The crimes happened 20 to 30 times between 2020 and 2021, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

A Weld County jury convicted Zachariah Aragon, 41, of three counts of sexual assault on a child: pattern of abuse.

Aragon is being held without bond. He is set to appear in court for sentencing on January 18, 2024, and faces eight to 48 years to life in prison, the district attorney's office said.