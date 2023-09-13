Man, 32, arrested after allegedly grabbing, shoving juvenile girl on Boulder pathway

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly grabbed and pushed a young girl on a pathway in Boulder County.

On Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6100 block of Baseline Road in unincorporated Boulder County after receiving a report of a suspicious incident.

A juvenile reported that she had been walking along the pathway when a man grabbed and pushed her down. She kicked and pushed her way away from the man and screamed for help before escaping and calling 911.

When police spoke with her, she described the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old white man wearing a hoodie and tan pants.

Deputies were able to locate a suspect that matched that description. Based on this and the subsequent investigation, deputies arrested 32-year-old Cole Priest. He is being held at the Boulder County Jail on charges of third-degree assault, false imprisonment and child abuse, all misdemeanors.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and witnesses. Anybody with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Robinson with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4822, or via email at erobinson@bouldercounty.gov.