Man, 25, arrested in Jefferson County for allegedly soliciting a child prostitute

Posted at 10:46 PM, Feb 16, 2024
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's CHEEZO Unit (Child Sex Offender Internet Investigations) for allegedly soliciting a child prostitute.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested for soliciting for child prostitution, patronizing a prostituted child, sexual exploitation of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff's office said the investigation began after a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl told deputies they met up with the man for sexual acts in exchange for money. Investigators discovered that he was communicating with "numerous" underage girls through his social media accounts.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

JCSO is encouraging parents to talk to their children regularly about social media.

"Let them know to ONLY communicate online with people who they already know face to face – not people they meet online," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

Parents with questions can contact the CHEEZO Unit at CHEEZO@jeffco.us or 720-497-7278.

