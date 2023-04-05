Man, 24, missing from Aurora since Tuesday

AURORA, Colo. — A 24-year-old man last seen in Aurora has been missing since the early evening hours on Tuesday.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about this missing man around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man was identified by his first name, Dawit.

Police said while he is 24 years old, he functions at a much younger age.

He was last seen around 2 p.m. around the 700 block of Alton Way, near the Community College of Aurora's Lowry Campus.

Dawit is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatshirt, gray sweater and blank pants.

Anybody who sees him is asked to call 911.