Man, 24, missing from Aurora since Tuesday

AURORA, Colo. — A 24-year-old man last seen in Aurora has been missing since the early evening hours on Tuesday.
The Aurora Police Department tweeted about this missing man around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man was identified by his first name, Dawit.
Police said while he is 24 years old, he functions at a much younger age.
He was last seen around 2 p.m. around the 700 block of Alton Way, near the Community College of Aurora's Lowry Campus.
Dawit is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatshirt, gray sweater and blank pants.
Anybody who sees him is asked to call 911.
