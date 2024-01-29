Man, 20, arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash in Denver

DENVER — A 20-year-old has been arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide and DUI after a fatal crash in Denver on Sunday.

The Denver Police Department first posted about the crash at 9:34 p.m. on Sunday, saying its officers were investigating a two-vehicle crash on eastbound 6th Avenue at N. Federal Boulevard.

Shortly afterward, police said one person had died in the crash.

1 person dies in crash on 6th Ave., Federal Blvd.

Police said the at-fault driver, who was driving a blue GMC Sierra truck, was traveling eastbound on W. 6th Avenue and failed to stop for a stalled white truck with its hazards on, according to an arrest affidavit. The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as Angel E. Cano-Valdez, 20, was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and DUI/DUID/DWAI.

The person who died was a passenger in his car, according to the affidavit. Three other passengers in that vehicle were transported to the hospital with injuries. Several open alcoholic containers were found in the car, according to the affidavit.

A witness said Cano-Valdez had been drinking tequila about 30 minutes before the crash, the affidavit reads.

Cano-Valdez has a court hearing on Tuesday morning.

No other information was immediately available.