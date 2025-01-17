Male nurses on the rise: Career growth and work-life balance is attracting more men to the profession

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — In recent years, a noticeable shift has taken place in the nursing profession, with an increasing number of men entering the field.

Tyler Moore, a registered nurse at AdventHealth Avista in Louisville, embodies this trend. Initially drawn to public service through his family's background and experiences as an EMT and emergency room technician, Moore made the leap to nursing at the age of 26.

"I was always attracted to the first responders scene, maybe being a firefighter," Moore said.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows men constitute about 12% of all licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, and nurse practitioners. Over the past decade, however, the number of male nurses has surged by nearly 60%. Factors contributing to this increase include better pay, more flexible working hours, and the desire for a rewarding career.

Moore explained that after years of working as an emergency technician, he felt he had reached a plateau in his career.

"I had topped out my pay as an ER tech," he noted. "There was no further advancement that I knew would always advance me, other than annual raises."

Colin Riley, Denver7 Tyler Moore is a nurse in the cath lab at AdventHealth Avista hospital.

In addition to professional growth, nursing offers a unique opportunity for work-life balance, allowing Moore and his wife, Andrea —also a nurse — to spend more quality time with their family.

"She probably influenced me more than I give her credit for, for becoming a nurse," Moore said.

Despite the progress, stereotypes surrounding male nurses still linger. However, Moore asserts that the focus should be on skills and teamwork rather than gender.

"Medicine is all teamwork. It doesn't matter male or female; it's about being good at what you do," he said. "And if you're not, do I know your weaknesses, and can I counter them with my strengths?"

As the demand for nurses continues to grow, the presence of men in the field is likely to expand, bringing diverse perspectives and experiences to patient care. With the right support and the ongoing dismantling of stereotypes, initiatives aimed at recruiting more male nurses can help address staffing shortages and improve patient outcomes.

With a dedication to service, camaraderie, and improved work conditions, more men like Moore are finding their place in the healing profession.