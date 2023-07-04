Watch Now
Male inmate dies at Denver County Jail

Posted at 9:29 PM, Jul 03, 2023
DENVER — Officials said a male inmate was found dead at the Denver County Jail Monday evening.

The man was discovered in a housing unit by deputies at 5:30 p.m., according to the Denver Sheriff Department.

After lifesaving efforts were performed, the inmate was pronounced deceased.

His name and cause of death have not been released by the coroner's office yet.

Per protocol, with any inmate death, the Denver Police Department has opened an investigation, the sheriff department said.

