'Making sure every voters voice is heard,' Inside Just Vote Colorado's election protection command center

DENVER — As the clock ticks down on Election Day, a team of volunteer Colorado attorneys are working to make sure every voter who has a question can get an answer.

At the Just Vote Colorado election protection command center, volunteers answered calls throughout the morning from voters across the state. The questions ranged from registration help to finding a place to vote to ballot issues.

Kristin Bronson, the executive director of the Colorado Lawyers Committee, said there has been an uptick in calls throughout the day with dozens of volunteer attorneys answering the calls.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

"We want voting to be as accessible as possible, but we have a really long ballot in a lot of counties this year, and not everyone knows where or how to access the ballot box, so we're here to help them hopefully make that connection," Bronson said.

Over the years, Bronson said the call center has grown, becoming widely recognized and used. While phone lines were busy throughout the day, she said to keep trying if you have a question.

"I think what we're seeing from voters is that they recognize how important every single vote is, and they want to make sure that they get their vote in," Bronson said.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

Across the hall is the command center with a team focused on identifying any issues that come up and helping voters know their rights. Aly Belknap, the executive director for Colorado Common Cause, said they have nonpartisan volunteers across the state reporting back any concerns.

"I think it's just really important that there's eyes and ears in the community, so that if any voter intimidation is happening or there are concerns that could be impacting our communities, that we're able to respond and have, again, those friendly faces at the polls who are there to do that," Belknap said.

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