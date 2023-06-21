Make-A-Wish Colorado aims to grant 400 wishes in 2023, the most in a year in the state

Make-A-Wish Colorado is celebrating its 40th anniversary and more than 6,200 wishes granted across the state of Colorado. Keeping up with the positive impact to many families across the state, Make-A-Wish Colorado aims to grant 400 wishes this year– the largest number of wishes ever granted in a year in the state.

According to the 501 nonprofit organization, Make-A-Wish Colorado's mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. More Colorado children than ever are waiting for their wishes to be granted, Make-A-Wish Colorado said. Many travel wishes were postponed during the pandemic so through financial support, even airline mile donations, wishes can be granted as quickly as possible.

Make-A-Wish Colorado, 1-800-GOT-JUNK and Denver7 have paterned on this campaign to help meet that 400-wish goal. Thanks to 1-800-GOT-JUNK, all donations will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000.

Denver7 has a weekly segment called “Wish Wednesday” which highlights a young person in Colorado who is or has gone through a health battle and in need of positivity. “Wish Wednesday” airs during Denver7 News at 11 a.m. in partnership with Make-A-Wish Colorado. “Wish Wednesday” is proudly sponsored by 1-800-GOT-JUNK.

Visit wish.org/colorado for more information about Make-A-Wish Colorado and how to get involved.

This article is paid for through an in-kind partnership.