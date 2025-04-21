Major crash on Highway 52 in Weld County sends 5 to hospital with injuries

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A major crash that injured five people has closed down Highway 52 west of Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon.

Mountain View Fire Rescue said the initial call about the crash came in around 1:20 p.m. The Erie Police Department, which also responded, reported that the crash happened between County Line Road and County Road 5, so that stretch is currently closed. Highway 52 is also closed at County Road 3.

When they responded, Mountain View Fire Rescue found that two vehicles and one motorcycle were involved. Five people were transported to a hospital with varying injuries. One person had traumatic injuries, Mountain View Fire Rescue said.

The Erie Police Department will keep Highway 52 closed for "an extended amount of time" for the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated once we learn more.