Major changes to D, H, L Light Rail lines starting Sunday

DENVER — After 86 days of construction, Phase Three of RTD's Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project has wrapped up and impacted lines are set to re-open. The entire project has been suspending and re-routing lines at times since 2024.

"It really worked on some of the agency's oldest rail infrastructure," said Tara Broghammer, senior specialist public relations for RTD. "About 30 years old, and 1,300 feet of rail was replaced."

Starting Jan. 4, the D, H, and L lines are back to normal.

Specifically, the H Line that has only been able to go from the Florida Station to the Southmoor Station will now continue to its regular route downtown.

The D Line will also go back to its downtown route, instead of being re-routed to Union Station like it was during construction.

The L Line that has been suspended during construction will now be back in operation.

Courtesy: Regional Transportation District RTD Rail Map starting January 4, 2026

In addition to the adjustments on Jan. 4, the E, R, H, D and W lines will all have minor schedule changes. They urge riders to check their website for the very latest changes.

Phase 4 of RTD's Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project is focused on the Welton Street Corridor.

Regional Transportation District Phase Four of RTD's Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project

"Honestly, I think the train not running was a positive for this neighborhood," said Norman Harris, executive director of the Five Points Business Improvement District.

Part of the L Line runs straight down Welton Street in Five Points.

He said the delays, track design and general configuration of the L Line in Five Points has inspired a movement to try to get rid of it all together.

"If there were hundreds of people that the train were delivering to the doorsteps of businesses here, I'd be ecstatic about it," Harris said.

Community members in favor of eventually removing the L Line say adjusting the 38 and 43 Bus Routes could get people around a lot quicker without taking up as much space as a light rail line.

"The vision is gaining momentum," Harris said. "What I'd love to see for just the future of Five Points is for this corridor to be transit rich."

RTD said there is currently no set time for Phase Four of their construction to start on Welton.