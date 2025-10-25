Major 9-vehicle collision on I-225 sends numerous people to the hospital, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — A major nine-vehicle collision on Interstate 225 in Aurora sent numerous people to the hospital Friday night, prompting an extensive police investigation.

The crash occurred around 10:24 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Parker Road, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police indicated that among those injured, at least one person appeared to have sustained serious injuries.

The crash and the subsequent investigation forced the closure of the southbound I-225 for several hours.

There were no reports of arrests or citations issued.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.