Main Street makeover proposed for Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — The work to determine funding for a massive makeover of Littleton's historic Main Street begins soon.

As construction for critical water pipe replacements wraps up, it's making way for potential upgrades and improvements.

"For roughly 50 years, downtown has been underfunded, and most of our infrastructure downtown is in need of replacement or upgrades," said Adrienne Burton, manager of innovation and performance excellence with the City of Littleton.

In November, city council approved the Project Downtown Plan, which reimagines what downtown Littleton could look like one day.

City planners say the initial concepts reflect the feedback from more than a year of public engagement.

Main Street was determined to be the first focus area of the five major projects identified in the plan.

"We would implement a curbless street. That means from building face to building face, there would be no curb. So during events, we could close off the street, and it would be a much more comfortable experience for the pedestrian," said Burton. "You could have bands, food trucks. A really exciting place."

"They're just concepts. Everything would have to be finalized in a design plan. But we'd have new trees, a diverse canopy downtown. We'd be introducing water quality and green infrastructure," she said.

The estimated cost of the concept, as is, is around $37 million. However, according to planners, adjustments to the concepts are expected.

"City council plans to make a decision about going after debt, potentially for the city. So, that is what we're looking at as the mechanism to help fund a phase one for downtown," she said. "There are certificates of participation, and there are general obligation bonds. So what that looks like going forward is still to be defined, but there will that information will definitely be publicly available through our study sessions."

The discussion will start during the council retreat in mid-March.

Some shoppers and business owners are concerned over the potential of losing street parking in favor of the improvements.

"To take parking away, I don't know that'll bring people," said Carol Roberts, who was shopping on Main Street. " If you add all of these cars off of Main, you're in trouble, I think."

Olde Towne Tavern has been a staple on Main Street in Littleton for nearly 20 years. Owners hope the city listens to its citizens before making any drastic changes.

"Parking is very much an issue down here, and to lose any spots on the street for us would really be upsetting," said co-owner Chris Campbell. "There's always going to be things like that you have to work with. But if we're going to be changing things around, especially the look and the structure of the city, I hope there's everybody's thoughts are included."

City planners acknowledge that the current concept would impact parking on Main, but they plan to develop a parking management strategy before proceeding with a design.

A construction start date and length of time the project could take is yet to be determined.