Mail containing child sexual abuse materials sent to Greeley residents, police say

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police are warning residents about child sexual abuse materials sent via mail with a specific stamp on the envelope.

The Greeley Police Department said several people called them on Sept. 3 to report the mail, which came with a threat demanding the resident to pay crypto-currency or they would be reported to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security for possession of child sexual abuse material.

The envelopes did not have a return address, but are believed to come from Canada. The stamps were consistent on all the pieces of mail and one is pictured below.

Greeley Police Department This is the stamp found on each of the envelopes that contained the child sexual abuse material.

Anybody who receives mail with this stamp is asked to not open the letter and instead contact the Greeley Police Department's non-emergency number at 970-350-9600.

This remains an ongoing investigation and no other information was immediately available.