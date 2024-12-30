LPEA to use grant to protect eagles from electrocution on 100 high-risk distribution power poles

DURANGO, Colo. — La Plata Electric Association Inc. (LPEA) will use grant funds to protect eagles from electrocution on 100 high-risk distribution power poles in several counties in southwest Colorado.

On Monday afternoon, LPEA said it had received a power pole mitigation grant from the Eagle In-Lieu Fee Program, which was authorized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2018.

"This grant underscores LPEA's commitment to environmental sustainability and providing dependable power to our communities," said Chris Hansen, CEO of LPEA. "By protecting wildlife and reducing risks to eagles on our power poles, we are prioritizing both the well-being of our environment and the reliability of our service."

The exact value of the federal grant will be determined after examining the workload.

Eagles have been seriously injured or killed due to electrocution on a power pole, though no exact numbers were available. The International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey reported that it is a "major cause of death" for eagles in North America, and "it has been estimated that up to 25% of the population die at power lines." Between 2000 and 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Forensics Laboratory analyzed 417 electrocuted raptors from 13 species and found that 333, or nearly 80 percent, were bald or golden eagles, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

This project will involve retrofitting 100 power poles to have 60 inches of horizontal clearance and 40 inches of vertical clearance, LPEA said. This will reduce the risk of electrocution for eagles and other wildlife, while also reducing power outages and wildfire risks.

LPEA will collaborate with Eagle Electrocution Solutions, which is the Eagle ILF Program operator out of Fort Collins, to complete this project next year. LPEA is a not-for-profit, electric distribution cooperative that serves about 36,500 members in La Plata and Archuleta counties, as well as parts of Hinsdale, Mineral and San Juan counties.

LPEA said operators of infrastructure that may threaten eagles, like wind turbines, can seek an incidental take permit from the USFWS and can purchase credits from the Eagle ILF Program. Those credit frees support efforts to help the animals, like the power pole mitigation grant.

The Eagle ILF Program is the first of its kind operating under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The program is managed by Eagle Electrocution Solutions.