Loveland suspect facing murder charge after allegedly killing man at apartment complex

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man was arrested on Monday on a murder charge after allegedly killing another man at an apartment complex.

On Monday just before 1 p.m., a person in Loveland called 911 to report a shooting at an apartment complex along the 3800 block of E. 15th Street in Loveland. The caller reported that the suspect was still at the scene and one man was deceased, according to the Loveland Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men and one juvenile female. Police also found a 49-year-old man who was deceased inside the residence. Police said he had a gunshot wound on his head. The three people who were found at the scene were transported to the police department for follow-up interviews.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene as well. It was secured for processing.

Police said they believe the shooting came after a "verbal and physical disturbance" between residents. The people involved in the shooting were known to each other, police said.

After witness interviews and processing the scene, police arrested Estevan Terry Vasquez, 20, of Loveland. Vasquez was booked into the Larimer County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder - extreme indifference, which is a Class 1 felony.

The deceased man has not been identified.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Anybody who has information related to this case is asked to call the Loveland Police Department tip line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.