LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland police say speed was a factor in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East 29th Avenue.

According to Loveland police, a motorcycle struck a pole. The driver — a 42-year-old man — was declared dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity at a later time.