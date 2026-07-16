Loveland police fatally shoot armed man after SWAT standoff

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland police shot and killed a man after he allegedly fired at officers after a standoff with SWAT members, according to the Loveland Police Department.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Banyan Avenue Wednesday evening.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

Police said a SWAT team was dispatched to the home to serve arrest and search warrants related to a domestic violence investigation.

When the team arrived at the scene, the man refused to give up and barricaded himself in the home, according to police.

Sometime after efforts by SWAT and crisis negotiators failed to get the man to surrender, he exited his home with a firearm and allegedly shot at officers, which prompted police to return fire, striking and killing him.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation through the 8th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

