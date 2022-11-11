Loveland Police Department posts flyer for girl’s lost ‘Ducky’

LOVELAND, Colo. — Log onto your local police department’s Facebook page, and you’ll likely see news releases, mug shots, or community event postings. In Loveland, you’ll also find a hand-drawn missing persons poster for a stuffed duck.

“It’s really special to me,” 8-year-old Autumn told Denver7.

Autumn is the little girl behind that poster. She took her stuffed duck, appropriately named ‘Ducky,’ to her school for a Halloween party. She left it on the school bus.

“And it wasn’t on there and the bus driver said he hadn’t seen a duck on there,” Autumn explained.

So the active and creative 8 year old got to work. She drew up a flyer, with a rough sketch of the duck, a reward, and where to go if you find it (her 3rd grade class). She posted them around her school, and her dad decided to post it to a Facebook group.

“It went Facebook famous,” Autumn said.

The Loveland Police Department posted the flyer with the comment “BOLO” or Be On the Look Out.

“People I don’t even know are taking action on this,” she said.

That post generated hundreds of likes and dozens of comments. Several people offered to buy a new duck, according to her dad, who said he’d replace the stuffed animal if needed.

“To show her that there’s a community rooting for her right over a little stuffed (animal), that was the coolest part,” he said,

And Autumn already has a plan if Ducky is found.

“I’m gonna make a thank you card and make my dad post on Facebook,” she said.

If you live in Loveland and may have come across the small, rice-stuffed duck, email contact7@denver7.com.