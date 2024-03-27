Watch Now
Loveland police believe 19-year-old killed in crash Monday evening had been drinking, speeding

Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 27, 2024
LOVELAND, Colo. — A 19-year-old suspected of drinking and driving in Loveland died Monday evening after a crash on W. Eisenhower Boulevard.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, a person called the Loveland Emergency Communication Center to report a car crash along the 300 block of W. Eisenhower Boulevard, just southeast of Lake Loveland.

At the scene, officers with the Loveland Police Department found two damaged cars: a 2010 Chevy Impala and a 2020 Honda Civic. Based on their investigation, they determined that the driver of the Impala was headed westbound on W. Eisenhower Boulevard and struck the back of the Civic, which was going in the same direction. The driver of the Impala veered and struck a tree, police said.

That driver, identified as a 19-year-old from Loveland, was transported to a hospital. He died of his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Civic had minor injuries, police said.

Police said the Impala driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and the officers suspect speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

Anybody with information about this crash is asked to call the Loveland Police Department tip line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

