Loveland man faces multiple charges after alleged home invasion, DUI

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 72-year-old burglary suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion and DUI in Loveland earlier this month.

The Loveland Police Department said that on Feb. 2 around 1 p.m., a person called 911 to report a home invasion along the 700 block of W. 9th Street in Loveland, just south of Lake Loveland. The person said a man wearing black clothing and carrying a duffle bag knocked on the front door and then let himself into the residence. A long gun was partially sticking out of the bag, the caller said, and the man also had a machete hanging from his waist.

Two women were inside the home at the time. One ran out the back door and hid while the other ran into the kitchen. The man followed the latter. That woman was able to disarm the man of the firearm before she ran to a neighbor's home to call 911, police said.

Officers with the Loveland Police Department, along with SWAT, responded to the home, believing that the suspect was barricaded inside. However, they did not find him at the scene.

About one hour later, authorities received a REDDI report (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) and determined that the driver was also the suspect from the break-in.

Loveland police and deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office performed a high-risk traffic stop along Highway 287, south of County Road 4. The driver was taken into custody.

He has been identified as Gregory Herzog, 72, of Loveland.

Herzog was booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of menacing, prohibited use of weapons, third-degree assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a BAC of .08 or more. He has a cash-only bond of $10,000.

Anybody with information about either of these incidents is asked to call the Loveland Police Department tipline at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.