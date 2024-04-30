Loveland man arrested on 23 counts in connection with thefts around Loveland, Berthoud

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man from Loveland was arrested on nearly two dozen counts of burglary and theft charges, including 14 felonies.

Craig Clemons, 51, was booked into the Larimer County Jail in early April. The court set a $20,000 cash surety bond.

Beginning in September 2023, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple reports of theft in the Berthoud and south Loveland areas, mostly at businesses and construction sites, the sheriff's office said. The string of crimes began with a jet ski theft around south Loveland.

For several months, investigators looked into each case and were able to identify the suspect as Clemons. They found evidence that linked him to several places were the thefts were reported, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and investigators obtained a search warrant for Clemons' property and found several stolen items.

Clemons faces the following charges:



Theft from burglary, Class 5 felony (2 counts)

Theft from burglary, Class 6 felony (4 counts)

Theft from burglary, Class 1 misdemeanor

Second-degree burglary, Class 3 felony (7 counts)

Second-degree burglary, Class 5 felony (1 count)

Theft, Class 2 misdemeanor

Theft, petty offense (2 counts)

Criminal Mischief, Class 2 misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief, petty offense

First-degree trespassing, M1 (3 counts)

No other details were immediately available.

