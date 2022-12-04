COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Heartbroken loved ones are remembering four teens who were killed in a car crash in Commerce City earlier this year.

The two-car crash happened on Highway 85 and 112th street on Feb. 25.

It took the lives of four high school students, leaving another four critically injured.

Fifteen-year-old Jamie Lynn Withers, 15-year-old Michael D. Burkhard, 16-year-old Johnathan Lee Faize Bledsoe, and 16-year-old Katelyn Renee Sweeney were the fatal victims in the crash.

Loved ones remember 4 teens who died in Commerce City crash, urge road safety

Saturday, dozens gathered to put up Christmas decorations at the site of the memorial and write messages to their loved ones.

"This is my son's favorite holiday. He was amazing. He was kind, loving," said Jonathan's mother, Dianna Bledsoe. "I just don't think it's fair that we have to come out here and do something like this because of someone's actions. I don't."

The driver of the other vehicle, Brandon Howey, 32, is facing four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault charges.

Bledsoe is urging drivers to be more cautious and slow down on the roads.

"Please pay attention to your surroundings, so you can make it home safely to the ones you love because nobody should have to endure this kind of pain because of someone else's careless actions," Bledsoe said.

Susan Withers, lost her daughter, Jaime, in the crash. She's also urging everyone to be more careful.

"Don't text and drive, don't drink and drive. Pay attention to the speed limits," Withers said.

The families, who are now bonded by their tragic loss, are coming together to be there for one another during this extremely difficult time.

"It's amazing that all these people are supporting us during this time. It's very hard. This isn't something that I ever expected to do," Withers said.

