Louisville police: Officers shoot, kill man armed with butcher knife during domestic violence call

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Officers with the Louisville Police Department shot and killed a 57-year-old man they say was armed with a butcher knife and advancing toward them during a domestic violence incident Sunday morning. No officers were injured.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. inside a home in the 300 block of East Street. Police said officers responded to the address on a domestic violence report and were allowed inside by the female resident who called for assistance.

While inside the home, officers made contact with a bloodied man who police said was armed with a large butcher knife and walking toward them in a threatening manner. In response to the threat, three officers opened fire and shot and killed the 57-year-old man, according to a news release from the department.

The Boulder County Investigation Team, comprised of investigators from Boulder County law enforcement agencies and the district attorney’s office, will be investigating this shooting. All officers that are were involved will be placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation, the release said.

The names of the suspect and the officers are not being released at this time. No other injuries were reported and the woman who called police made it out of the home safely, police said.

Police plan to release more information during a 3 p.m. press conference Sunday.