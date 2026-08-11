Longmont police shoot, kill suspect accused of taking victim hostage

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed by an officer Monday afternoon after allegedly taking a victim hostage during a domestic-related disturbance.

No officers were injured.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Creekside Drive and Eagle View Circle.

According to investigators, three Longmont officers contacted the suspect after arriving on scene and learned he had allegedly taken the victim hostage.

During the ensuing standoff, police said the suspect repeatedly claimed to have a gun and ignored multiple commands from officers.

According to police, following those commands and the suspect's refusal to cooperate, an officer fired his weapon.

The 20-year-old suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the suspect was involved in a pending Boulder County case involving the same victim.

His identity has not yet been released.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

The 20th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is conducting an independent investigation, and Longmont police will not participate in the probe.

